The National Fisheries Authority will partner the Huon-Gulf District to venture into the fishing industry.

This was made through the launch of a jetty and market facility project in the Sappa Village of the Huon-Gulf District over the weekend.

Labeled by the local MP Ross Seymour as a long-overdue project, NFA although not mandated to work with districts will carry out the design of the project with additional support from the Huon-Gulf DDA to see this project become a reality.

This project once built, will be part of a number of fisheries projects along the Morobe coastline that will link up to a proposed fisheries hub in Lae City.

This will enable all the local fishing communities to supply the main hub which will then export to local and international markets.

In a media statement, NFA Managing Director John Kasu said NFA remains committed to delivering community-based fisheries projects aimed at improving the livelihood of coastal communities.