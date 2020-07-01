25 C
Port Moresby
July 2, 2020

Food Momase News

NFA Partners with Huon-Gulf District

by Stanley Ove Jnr.203

The National Fisheries Authority will partner the Huon-Gulf District to venture into the fishing industry.

This was made through the launch of a jetty and market facility project in the Sappa Village of the Huon-Gulf District over the weekend.

Labeled by the local MP Ross Seymour as a long-overdue project, NFA although not mandated to work with districts will carry out the design of the project with additional support from the Huon-Gulf DDA to see this project become a reality.

This project once built, will be part of a number of fisheries projects along the Morobe coastline that will link up to a proposed fisheries hub in Lae City.

This will enable all the local fishing communities to supply the main hub which will then export to local and international markets.

In a media statement, NFA Managing Director John Kasu said NFA remains committed to delivering community-based fisheries projects aimed at improving the livelihood of coastal communities.

Stanley Ove Jnr.
graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts/Journalism at Divine Word University, before working as a Journalist and Editor with the news and current affairs department at EMTV. His interest lies in reporting stories of human interest.

