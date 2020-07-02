Worldwide, Maritime cadets are currently experiencing a lack of vital ‘sea time’ due to COVID-19 and the extensive downtown in global shipping.

But cadets at Pacific Towing (PacTow), are gaining some valuable on-shore learning despite the pandemic.

PacTow runs two cadetship programs: its own internal program as well as its ‘Women in Maritime’ scholarship program.

This is a partnership with the Australian Government’s Australia Awards and the China Navigation Company.

Cadets from both programs have been participating in the dry-docking and maintenance of several vessels, including the tugboat ‘Wombi’.

The Wombi recently underwent a mandatory 4-yearly dry-docking in Port Moresby as per statutory requirements.

The dry-docking gave cadets an opportunity to be exposed to the inner workings of the tug which in turn facilitated a greater understanding of the vessels they’re being trained to operate.

Marine Operations Manager, Gerard Kasnari, notes that the dry-docking experience is not something that PacTow cadets would normally get the opportunity to enjoy.

Deck Cadet Melanie Yambun admits, “We miss being at sea but I’m glad we were able to participate in dry-docking. We learnt a lot about the deck and engineering layouts and systems which I know will benefit us in our professions.”