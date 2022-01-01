Trukai assists WNB landslide survivors

Trukai Industries Ltd has greatly assisted Bagum villagers of the Ward 9 area in Talasea which has been greatly affected by flash flooding and landslides.

On Thursday January 20th the people of Bagum, Sihuru and Harongo were left disarray from fallen

rocks, swept down logs and debris from the mountain. The cause of this disaster was due to continuous heavy rain which had seen houses and food gardens destroyed.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program and commitment to supporting local communities Trukai Industries donated 300 kilograms of rice to the affected villages. The donation was handed to the affected villages by Dominic Kaumu, a community representative.

The donation was presented at Sihuru village and was witnessed by the Kimbe Red Cross team

who were present to assist the affected villagers.

Speaking on behalf of the community, village elder Eddie Lutu thanked Trukai Industries and

community representative Dominic Kaumu for seeking the support on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Trukai’s Public Relations Manager, Andrea Tagamasau said the company is always happy to reach out to families in need.

“We are more than just a rice company, Trukai’s commitment to the people of PNG is evident as

we continue to help those in times of need,” Tagamasau said.

This donation that Trukai has made will provide some much needed food source to the people in

need while they try their best to sort themselves during this difficult time.