MP CALLS TO ADDRESS LANDOWNER ISSUES

The Hiri-Koiari MP Keith Iduhu has urged the National Government to immediately take action following the closure of the section of the Kokoda Track belonging to Mt. Kodu landowners by the Kodu Resource Owners Association Inc.

Mr. Iduhu said this after meeting with the aggrieved landowners in Port Moresby alongside Central Governor Rufina Peter and Northern Governor Gary Juffa recently.

Mr. Iduhu said the people of Mt. Kodu were disappointed due to the lack of support and attention given by successive governments.

With the longstanding issue dating back to 2008, the MP is now urging the incumbent government to intervene and finally put this matter to rest.

As brief background, this issue came about because of an NEC decision in 2008 that resolved to provide the people of Mt. Kodu with K50 million in socioeconomic development funds.

However, to date, only K10 million had only been paid between 2011 and 2012.

It was noted that this was agreed upon because the landowners of Mt. Kodu were poised to be beneficiaries of hundreds of millions of kina through a major mining project that promised to provide development, jobs and dividends.

However, due to the environmental concern and other possible impact on the track, the government cancelled the project and promised to compensate the local people with these funds.

Mr. Iduhu also expressed his concern for the ongoing disruption this issue had caused on the track’s operations, but remained focused on settling this matter permanently.

He said the Kokoda Track is an important historical heritage site for our country and Australia and it is in our best interest to maintain the track’s wellbeing while acknowledging the important role it has on the local community who are the custodians.