KIK TO CELEBRATE WORLD COCONUT DAY

Frome left: WR Carpenter Group of companies Manager Boe Darea presenting the chque to KIK Managing Director Alan Aku.

By Lorraine Jimal

In celebrating another year of partnership the WR Carpenter Group, has supported Kokonas Indastri Koporesen (KIK) with K500,000 as a diamond sponsor towards World Coconut Day this year.

With this year’s theme “Coconut for a circular economy. Building Partnership for maximum value, the event will be held from September 30th to October 4th at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

Being a member to the international Coconut community since 1976, Papua New Guinea was selected to host the World Coconut Day Celebrations this year.

KIK Managing Director Alan Aku said that, it was an annual event which celebrated around the world and PNG was selected to host it this year.

The event will see SMEs from the coconut growingprovinces gather to showcase their products including participants from Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Philippians.

The event will also feature seminars exhibitors, competitors, awards and sight tours in East New Britain Province.

“All the sme across the country will be here they basically from all coconut growing provinces ESP, Manus, Madang, Morobe and Milne bay ENB AROB and New Ireland to display their product.” Mr. Aku said.

WR Carpenter Group of companies Manager Boe Darea thanked KIK for hosting the event and assured to support the organisation going forward.

“We are also working with KIK in looking at downstream processing bringing in and setting up refrains both in our current mills in Rabaul and also in Madang coconut refrainers, we are proud to support KIK with this World Coconut Day,” he said.

With this sponsorship from WR carpenter comes the naming rights for the day which has been named as WR Carpenter World Coconut Day.