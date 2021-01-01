More COVID-19 Patients Florence Nightingale Centre

A patient at the Florence Nightingale Covid19 Center, in Port Moresby has been transferred to Port Moresby General Hospital after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

St John CEO Matt Cannon said the patient’s condition was deteriorating with hyperglycemia and decreasing oxygenation.

Apart from that, 12 other patients are also admitted at the Center with mild to moderate symptoms.

Seven are male patients and five are female.Eight are currently on oxygen supply and four have mild conditions. St John is managing the covid19 center at Taurama Aquatic Center.

It’s ambulance service has seen an increase in the workload responding to emergencies in NCD, Central, Lae, Kundiawa and Kokopo.