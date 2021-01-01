Kainantu Mine commits Funds for Covid-19 assistance

As the operator of the Kainantu Mine, K92 Mining Ltd officially announced today that it has increased COVID-19 assistance funding to the Eastern Highlands provincial government.

K92 Mining Ltd CEO, John Lewins, said the company plans to provide an additional One Million Kina, (K1 Million) in COVID-19 assistance funding to the provincial government as the number of cases tend to rise daily.

This is in addition to the K500, 000 funding already provided to the EHP government as part of K92’s K1.5 million COVID-19 Assistance Fund created in April 2020.

“We have established contact with the EHP government and are working with them to coordinate with their COVID-19 plans and where we can be of greatest assistance”.

“As the only mine operating in Eastern Highlands, we feel a strong attachment to our communities and a profound sense of responsibility to do our part to rise to the challenge of COVID-19”, says CEO Lewins.

The K92 is also assuring its host community to place strong focus on health and safety including proactively and progressively bolstering measures to prevent and respond to COVID-19 at the Kainantu Mine.