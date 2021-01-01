Mobile vaccine units being deployed to buiness and government offices

The COVID-19 Vaccination Ministerial Task Force is now deploying Mobile Vaccine Units to business houses and government offices, commencing initially in Port Moresby, to be followed by Lae and rest of the other centres.

Thirty (30) Air Niugini staff at seven mile in Port Moresby were amongst the first to have received vaccination yesterday, under this new initiative.

PNG’s Pandemic Response, Controller David Manning who was present during the rollout highlighted the importance of increased vaccination and the benefits on the general economy.

He said “ The only way to keep the economy going, for businesses to survive and to create more jobs is to get vaccinated.

“ The vaccine stops people from getting really sick and dying, and it stops the spread of the virus.”

The mobile vaccine unit initiative is being undertaken with Provincial Health Authorities, and partnership with St. John Ambulance and the private sector.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bruce Alabaster commended the airline staff who turned up for vaccination yesterday. So far, up to 30 percent of Air Niugini staff have received the COVID vaccine.

“ This is all voluntary, we are making these vaccines available on site for staff who wish to take them. Remember that being vaccinated helps, reduces the chance of catching or spreading the virus not only to your colleagues but also your families at home. ”

Controller Manning has called on business houses throughout the country to call the National Call Centre no 1-800-200 to register your interest and arrange appointment for mobile vaccination.

“ One of the biggest game changers for the fight against COVID-19 now is the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is a respected name in Papua New Guinea having been in our court for decades. Johnson & Johnson is a single dose vaccine, so you just need one shot to be fully vaccinated.” Manning concluded.