Lealea life skills training

Niupower Limited donated 10 sewing machines to Lealea village as part of their community engagement initiative.

The donation of these sewing machines includes the engagement of AA Tribal to conduct a ten day life skills training for interested women, girls and even men at Lealea village.

Skill sets to be taught during the training include garment design, sewing, screen printing and tie dying.

A similar donation was made to Papa and Kido villages in the past month.

Since its inception, Niupower limited has made it a part of their core business to assist surrounding communities with the most basic needs, having completed the donation of water tanks to the five villages of Hiri West LLG last year.