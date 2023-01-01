MARAPE MAKES STRONG PUSH FOR PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT REFORMS

Prime Minister James Marape has sounded a strong call to the government and public service bureaucracy to move along the work of reforming the provincial government system so these governments can be able to better deliver services to the people.

He made this call during the official opening of the two days Provincial Governors’ Conference in the nation’s capital. The conference is themed ‘Continuing Dialogue to empower Provinces for Improved Service Delivery, Economic Growth and Self Reliance’.

“Provincial governments are the anchor posts of our country and we must empower them with clarity. I realise the struggles and the inherent weaknesses we have carried as we endeavour to deliver services to our people. This is why these reforms are important. We must bring reforms that will allow for positive change that translate to actual delivery of goods and services,” said PM Marape.

The Prime Minister gave his assurance that on the margins of delivering the next MTDS for our people, in the context of Vision 2050 focus range to make our country a middle-income earning nation by 2050.

He said, “I want to give you my assurance that this government is committed to ensuring that your calls for reforms are honored within the context that you are delivering to the expectations of our people.”

PM Marape added, “evidence must point to the structure that we must set up, a structure that this is good for our people.”

According to PM Marape, provincial government systems will be strengthened and supported and the reforms that are needed must be consistent with service delivery to our people.