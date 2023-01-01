BUK BILONG PIKININI COMMEMORATES WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

Under the theme: Solutions to Plastic Pollution, the Buk Bilong Pikinini (BbP) commemorated the World Environment Day in its various centers throughout the country.

Embracing the notion that it is vital for children to learn to care for the environment at a young age, the students in the respective BbP’s Library Learning Centres learnt about the importance of recycling and waste management to protect their immediate environment and got further involved in activities like cleaning up, recycling and planting in and around their centres.

The Trukai team joined in on the activities, with a hefty donation of seed sticks for planting and participation in the day’s celebration.