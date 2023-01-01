Awareness Breaking News Education Highlands Islands Life Momase News Papua New Guinea Southern

BUK BILONG PIKININI COMMEMORATES WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

by Natasha Ovoi0150

Under the theme: Solutions to Plastic Pollution, the Buk Bilong Pikinini (BbP) commemorated the World Environment Day in its various centers throughout the country.  

Embracing the notion that it is vital for children to learn to care for the environment at a young age, the students in the respective BbP’s Library Learning Centres learnt about the importance of recycling and waste management to protect their immediate environment and got further involved in activities like cleaning up, recycling and planting in and around their centres.

The Trukai team joined in on the activities, with a hefty donation of seed sticks for planting and participation in the day’s celebration.

Related posts

Mt Hagen Non-Clinicians to Vote on Strike

Vasinatta Yama

PNG LNG project on Track

EMTV Online

OVER 14 THOUSAND VACANCIES IN HEALTH SECTOR

Natasha Ovoi
error: Content is protected !!