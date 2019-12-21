Manus Province Festive season liquor ban

A liquor ban will be imposed in Manus starting from December 24th to the 27th and again 30th December to January 1st, 2020.

The announcement by the Manus Liquor Licensing Committee is in line with police New Year Security operations in Manus. A unit from the Mobile Squad 10 will assist local police during the New Year Operation.

Manus Police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu has warned all alcohol distributors and resellers to observe the liquor ban.Those found not observing the ban may lose their liquor license,

PPC Yapu says exceptions will be given to hotels and restaurant in Lorengau