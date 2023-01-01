TELIKOM LIMITED CONFIRMED AS PIIF COMMUNICATION PARTNER

Telikom Limited has been announced as the silver sponsor and official Communications Partner of the 2023 Pacific Islands Investment Forum (PIIF) in Port Moresby, that will be hosted on the 27th-31st of March.

The announcement was made yesterday during an agreement signing between Telikom Interim Head of Sales and Marketing / Bemobile Solomon Islands CEO Mr. Devan Kula, Nasfund CEO Mr. Rajeev Sharma and NSL CEO Mr. Paul Sayer.

The agreement outlined sponsorship from Telikom in kind, worth a total of K25,960 which includes IDD calls, FREE sim cards, data and also FREE Wi-Fi for delegates and participants at the events

of the PIIF.

Mr Kula said, “PIIF is a great platform to build relationships, share ideas and also promote sustainable development within the region. Through this partnership and sponsorship, we aim to create better dialogue and also create deeper conversations where all participants can collaborate during this event.”

According to Mr. Sharma, the last time the PIIF Conference was hosted in Port Moresby was in 2011, over a decade ago and preparations were coming along very well for the event later in March.

“We’re very pleased to have Telikom on board as the first signed sponsor for the event. The number of participants confirming attendance is climbing with 40 confirmed so far including Pacific Islands super fund CEOs and multilateral development agency delegates,”Mr Sharma stated.

Mr. Paul Sayer acknowledged Telikom stating, “as hosts, we welcome the first organization to come on board as a sponsor and we are very proud that it is a 100% PNG-owned telecommunications company as well. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to a successful event together.”

“We look forward to a lot more Papua New Guinean enterprises and organizations participating in this forum and it certainly gives an opportunity for our PNG companies to really reach out and see what opportunities there are for our companies to talk to other businesses and identify where

there are investment opportunities or business opportunities between the different countries across the Pacific”, Mr. Sayer added.