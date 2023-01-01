GOVERNOR GENERAL SWORN IN

Swearing in of the Governor General of Papua New Guinea Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae was done today at the Parliament house in Port Moresby.

Grand Chief Dadae will serve his second term as Governor General in the 11th Parliament of Papua New Guinea under the Marape Rosso government since taking over from the former Governor General the Late Sir Michael Ogio in February of 2017.

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae retained his seat earlier this year after winning the Governor General election against Stephen Pokawin and Winnie Kiap.

Present to witness the swearing in today in Parliament were Prime Minister James Marape, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Opposition leader Joseph Lelang, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Koni Iguan, PNGDF Major General Mark Goina, Members of Parliament and other important dignitaries.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika officiated at the swearing ceremony.