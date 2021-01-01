Kavieng COVID-19 Awareness

Despite a number of protests happening around the country, COVID-19 awareness and vaccination continues in other parts of Papua New Guinea.

In New Ireland, officers of the Provincial Health Authority carried out an awareness campaign and vaccination roll-out.







Following a morning brief, the health team visited parts of Kavieng town beginning with Sacred Heart Primary School where a number of staff lined up to get vaccinated.

The health officers then moved to Mongol Village for awareness with locals there.







One health officer said the purpose of the awareness is to assure the Community that vaccination is a preventative measure against the deadly virus.

A number of villagers turned up to receive the jab.

The awareness and vaccination will continue throughout the Province.