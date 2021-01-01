ICA clamps down on foreigners over breach of Migration Act

Nine Chinese nationals were identified with discrepancies in their visas and were following an interrogation by the Immigration and Citizenship Authority in Lae today.

They were apprehended and brought to the ICA office in Lae where they were further interviewed and charged.

One man was referred to Labour for working as a store manager while his work permit was obtained as manager research and policy.

Another was fined K25,000 for overstaying his visa.

The rest paid K5000 each in infringement fees after being charged by ICA for breaching the Migration Act.

This Spot check operation is part of Immigration’s ongoing commitment to protect the borders and ensure compliance of the Migration Act.

Chief Migration Officer, Mr Stanis Hulahau is appealing to unlawful non-citizens to voluntarily come forward.