Fokker Services to Tokua Suspended

Air Niugini has suspended its Fokker Jet services to Tokua Airport in East New Britain Province as runway maintenance work begins.

Air Niugini in a statement informed the travelling public that the runway length at Tokua Airport has been temporarily shortened by the National Airports Corporation (NAC) to allow for urgent runway maintenance works.

These runway works are expected to last approximately two months, depending on weather conditions.

As a result, all Air Niugini flights to and from Tokua have been rescheduled onto smaller Dash-8 aircraft, operated by Air Niugini’s subsidiary company Link PNG.

Air Niugini says the shortening of the runway means that payloads will be heavily restricted, even for Dash-8 aircraft, and the number of services into Tokua each day has been increased in order to partially address this reduction in available capacity.

While Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience to the traveling public, safety of operations remains their primary concern.

Fokker jet services to Tokua will resume as soon as the runway maintenance is completed.

Air Niugini and Link PNG continue to operate with strict health and safety measures in place including temperature testing of all passengers, and providing face masks and hand sanitizer to ensure your air travel is safe.