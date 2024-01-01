GARY SEDDON ANNOUNCED AS AIR NIUGINI CEO

Pictured: Now appointed Air Niugini CEO, Gary Seddon. (Supplied Image)

Air Niugini announced the permanent appointment of Mr. Gary Seddon as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Air Niugini highlighted that Mr. Seddon has been serving in an acting capacity and has now been confirmed by the National Executive Council (NEC), as the permanent CEO following a comprehensive selection process, conducted by the shareholder, Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH).

It is noted that Mr. Seddon has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the airline.

During his tenure as interim CEO, Seddon has overseen significant milestones, including the fleet replacement program with Airbus and Boeing aircraft, enhancement of our route network, and a renewed focus on customer service excellence.

The Chairman and Board of Directors expressed are confidence that under Seddon’s leadership, Air Niugini will continue to strengthen its role as Papua New Guinea’s national carrier and deliver on its mission to connect our nation with the world.

Air Niugini Chairman Mr. Karl Yalo on behalf of the Air Niugini Board congratulated Mr. Seddon on his permanent appointment.

“Mr. Seddon’s appointment will aid in accelerating the re-fleeting program to its successful completion, including the impending arrival of Airbus A220s next year, September, coinciding with our nation 50th Independence Anniversary.” He said.

Meanwhile the Minister for State Enterprises, William Duma said Mr. Seddon is charged with the responsibility of delivering against key performance indicators.

“He will continue to have the support of the government, but must achieve these objectives, whilst providing a sustainable return on investment. The purchase of Airbus A220 aircraft and Boeing 787 Dreamliners is a game changer. This is a long overdue investment and will make Air Niugini the number one airline in the region.” He said.