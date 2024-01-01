NGCB BACKS 68TH GOROKA SHOW MAINTAINING NAMING RIGHTS

Pictured: NGCB CEO Ms. Imelda Agon.(Supplied Image)

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reaffirmed sponsoring the 2024 Goroka Show for the twelfth consecutive year.

NGCB have come on board with a sponsorship of K250,000.00, maintaining naming rights for the event.

CEO for NGCB, Ms. Imelda Agon, emphasized the importance of the organization’s continued support towards national cultural events such as the Goroka Show.

“The NGCB is honored to support the Goroka Show, which celebrates the rich cultural diversity of Papua New Guinea. Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to positioning Papua New Guinea as a tourism destination, preserving our cultural traditions for future generations, and supporting the local economy through tourism, art and culture.”

The NGCB Goroka Show will be held from 13th to 15th September 2024, at the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Goroka, under the theme; “Promoting Unity in Diversity”.

The Chairlady of the Goroka Show Committee, Mrs. Keryn Hargreaves, expressed her gratitude for NGCB’s continued support and noted that preparations are well underway to welcome visitors from across the country and around the world.

“The NGCB’s sponsorship has been crucial to the success of the Goroka Show. This event encourages our people, especially children and students, to appreciate and celebrate their culture and identity. It’s not just a show, but an educational experience for all who attend,” she said.