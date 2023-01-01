FIRST P.I.E TRAINING

By Lindy Suharupa in Vanimo

A total of 150 teachers from elementary schools throughout the Sandaun Province gathered for the first training facilitated by Partnerships for Improving Education (PIE).

This follows the official launch yesterday.

Facilitators of this initial training workshop are representatives from PIE.

The teachers are being taught the basics of structured Elementary English syllabus, phonics, reading and comprehension and grammar writing themes that match the National Department of Education themes.

“This Bilum Book Training Workshop by PIE is really helpful and the Training Manuel is user friendly.

“Now I am able to teach my students using this Teacher Guide by Bilum Books,” said Mrs Rita Sala Gumbali, a Grade 1 teacher at Dali Elementary School.

This is a three days training workshop facilitated by PIE in collaboration with the Australian Government and the Government of PNG through its Department of Education.