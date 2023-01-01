TRUKAI ANNOUNCES MOMASE WINNER

Trukai has announced the Momase winner for their TruAdventure Hilux Promotion.

The winner being Jenny Anapato from Kaintiba Morobe Province, Jenny admitted that her nephew was the one who entered her into the competition as she was just a “market mama”, who could not read or write much.

“This will change my life”, she expressed.

Presenting the vehicle to her was Momase’s Regional Sales Manager for Trukai Industries Limited, Clint Hamei.

“It is always an honour to see Trukai reach people through its brand and the power it has when we have promotions that is a reward to our consumers – our people,”Hamei said.

The promotion kicked off in December of last year, ending in January of this year with more than 7,800 entries from the Momase Region alone.

While congratulating the winner for Momase Region, Marketing Manager for Trukai Industries Limited, Maryanne Tom said, “we hope to continue to offer innovative promotions to our consumers in the future so keep a look out for our next big promotion which will be out soon.”

With winners already drawn from the Highlands, New Guinea Islands and Momase, Trukai now looks forward to concluding draws for the Southern Region, in Port Moresby set for the 10th of this month.