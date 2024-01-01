ESP VENDORS TO BENEFIT FROM WATER SECURITY

More than 3,000 local vendors across 15 markets in six districts in East Sepik Province will benefit from a Water Security and Rural Markets Development Project supported by Australia.

East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird presented a cheque of K420,000 to Australian High Commission Minister Counsellor Ms. Penny Morton as counterpart funding alongside Australia’s investment of K4.5million toward this project last week.

The project will involve the installation of water tank facilities, small scale market infrastructure such as shelters, tables and benches and engaging communities to manage the market facilities.

This initiative is part of Australia’s commitment under the PNG-Australia Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership, aimed at strengthening cooperation in PNG’s priority regions and economic corridors to drive growth, enhance stability, and improve service delivery.