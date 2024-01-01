PRIME MINISTER MARAPE ADDRESSES PNG INVESTMENT WEEK CONFERENCE

Prime Minister James Marape addressed the PNG Investment Week Conference in Sydney Australia, presenting the government’s transformative policies and vision for economic growth.

During his key note address, the Prime Minister highlighted Papua New Guinea’s significant investment potential across various sectors, positioning it as a premier destination for global business partnerships.

“The PNG Investment Week Conference is more than just an event; it is a declaration of our commitment to building a resilient and inclusive economy,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

“We are taking bold steps to ensure Papua New Guineans reap greater rewards from major resource projects while advancing downstream processing of our vast resources,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed on PNG’s advancements in the resource sector, focusing on projects like New Porgera Ltd, Ok Tedi, PNG LNG, and future developments such as Papua LNG, Wafi-Golpu, Pasca, and Wildebeest.

“The government’s focus is on improving law and order as a critical enabler for investment, and through the 2025 National Budget, we are making unprecedented investments in law and order, infrastructure, and tourism to ensure PNG remains an attractive and secure destination for investors and visitors alike,” he said

“This conference symbolizes progress and collaboration. It is a platform to strengthen ties with our partners and demonstrate to the world that PNG is ready for investment.” Prime Minister Marape added.

The conference that commenced on Friday the 6th, will conclude on the 11th.