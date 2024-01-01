MAPEX INSTITUTE RECOGNIZED

By Lorraine Jimal

Mapex Training Institute has been recognized by the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology.

This announcement was made by the institute yesterday.

Students who apply through the online selection process and are selected to study at Mapex will be eligible for TESAS and other government scholarships next year.

Chief Executive Officer Marcus Kara said, after years of effort in bringing the institute up to this standard, it is now recognized by the DHERST.

“This is a proud moment for us and we are looking forward for further improvement in the other goals and objective.” Mr. Kara said.

He mentioned that the institute was given a provisional certificate by DHERST to transfer the functions which expired last year.

An external audit was conducted by DHERST and they have met the reequipments to be a private government institution.

Board chairman Dr. Solomon Awali highlighted the standards the institute is being audited for.

“There are 10 standards, with governance being the main along with appropriate management structure, process and policies, and others,’ he said.

Mapex Institute is located in 16 centers throughout country, providing various academic and technical skills to Papua New Guineans.