EARLY CHILDHOOD OPENS NEW CLASSROOM

Learning and Teaching of students attending an Early Childhood Learning Centre in the Ningerum LLG of Western province has been boosted with the opening of a new double classroom during the Easter period.

The Inclusive Early Childhood Education Program (IECEP) School of the St Johns Parish in the Ningerum LLG built their classroom from a K60,000 donation made by three North Fly Women and Children’s associations of the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA).

Callan Services Kiunga Special Education Program, in partnership with the Catholic Church Daru-Kiunga Diocese, received the funding in 2021 and began construction in 2022.

Callan Services Kiunga Special Education Coordinator Mrs. Doris Amboman, said K20, 000 was used to build the classroom, and the balance will be used to fund two teachers houses to be built at a later date.

“This program is a preparatory stage before mainstreaming to Elementary School level. We take in 4-6 year old children and teach them simple play activities to learn their basic literacy and numeracy, shapes, sounds and phonics, rhymes, colours, and pre-reading,” Amboman said.

“My role as the Program Coordinator is to ensure teachers are happy, receive training through in-services and to seek opportunities for the growth and development of the school,” she said.

Nupmo Women and Children’s Association President Mrs Noni Dukumun in her remarks during the opening said the association was grateful to Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) for building their capacity in project management and was happy to see the outcome from the funding they provided.

She thanked the Tutuwe, Waitri and Nupmo women & children’s associations and the partnership with OTDF for the timely support for the infrastructure project.

OTDF Programs Services Sustainable Development Manager Mr. Andrew Mari expressed appreciation to the commitment of missionaries towards development in PNG, particularly the Catholic Church, for the endless contributions in developing Western Province.

“Western Province is a very difficult place to develop due to its geography, limited road links and vast wetlands. But development is achievable through partnerships with the community participation, private sector support, the church and the government working closely to secure funding for development in rural PNG,” Mari said.

Mr Mari said most importantly, transparency in project management and good leadership is effective so as the community ownership of such development projects comes to fruition.