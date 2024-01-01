COCONUT MSMES DIGITAL MARKETING TRAINING

Coconut MSME Digital Marketing participants and the facilitator from Slice Bread Social, South Pacific Commission Representative and KIK Senior Management team in Port Moresby.

By Benorah Carrie Hesehing

A total of twenty-one representatives from Coconut Micro SME(MSME) in the coconut growing provinces of Southern, Momase and New Guinea Islands participated in the Digital marketing training in Port Moresby, to enhance their skills in marketing coconut products using digital platforms.

The training was sponsored by European-Union and African Caribbean and Pacific Union Group of Stated (EU-ACP); under the Business-Friendly program, Supporting Value Chain through Inclusive policies, Investment Promotion & Alliance and hosted by Kokonas Indastri Koperesen (KIK).

The Managing Director for KIK, Mr. Allan Aku encouraged the participants and all coconut MSMEs to adapt to technological developments in the business environment in order to stay active in business this digital age.

The training was facilitator by international experts of Slice Bread Social, an Australia based marketing company.

Nicole Isifu from Agbook training, representing the particpants, expressed gratitude to KIK and the funders for offering this valuable opportunity that would put the coconut MSMEs in a good position to do business and grow.

She said that the training was timely as it would help MSMEs to evaluate, learn and adjust from grow in the digital space in terms of increasing sales and participate actively in local and international coconut product markets.

Mr. Aku told coconut MSMEs to improve product labeling, packaging and make them presentable and get quality certification in order to earn consumer trust on their products.

“KIK is here to assist you on your way to being a successful entrepreneur. But, will let you to stand as a business one day. Thus, you need to be able to sustain yourself as an entity and remain in business,” Mr Aku said.