MP EXPLAINS COST OF ENGAGING PRIVATE CONTRACTORS

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom said, engaging private contractors to build roads is costly.

He told his people on the sad state of the country’s economy indicating why the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) has embarked on building its own roads since 2018 going forward.

The People’s Party Parliamentary leader was speaking at Birip Government Station, located near the electoral borders of Wapenamanda District along the Highlands Highway, during the official launching of the Birip – Aiyel Valley Road Project sealing.

The second term MP explained that before being elected as the MP, most parts of the district were not accessible by roads prompting him to prioritize the construction of roads throughout the district after his election as MP in 2017.

He revealed that WDDA has not engaged any private contractors to build roads because of the funds scarcity and most importantly less work would be done with minimal impact on the lives of the people if road projects were given to private contractors.

He highlighted that with cost-effective strategies in place, up to 20 pilot track roads were constructed throughout the district since 2018, with each road being upgraded into a standard road accordingly within a given time frame.

WDDA has embarked on joining the once isolated Maramuni LLG into East Sepik Province through Angoram District with roadworks intended to reach the Sepik Plains towards the end of the year.

With ongoing road constructions, the WDDA has successfully joined Wabag District into the Kompiam Ambum District, Wapenamanda District, and Lagaip District by road and has further plans to seal these roads accordingly.