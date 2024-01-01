ADMINISTRATOR EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT

By Jochebed Yandit in Madang.

Madang Provincial Administrator Frank Lau, has expressed his disappointment with the state of the Bogia District Administration during his visit to Olamba Station.

Upon arriving, Lau found only four public servants working, with the remaining officers absent.

“It’s depressing to see such, only four public servants on duty,” Lau stated. “Public servants hold a position of trust and are expected to be present at their offices.” Lau said.

He reminded public servants that they are paid to be at their offices, while highlighting that many highly educated people are seeking employment on the streets and warned public servants not to take their jobs for granted.

Lau commended the Member for Bogia for his efforts in developing the district and urged public servants to match his dedication.

“If the MP is providing significant support, I expect you all to be at the top of your game,” Lau said.

While he acknowledged the topographic conditions in areas like Middle Ramu and Raikos which may necessitate presence of public servants from these districts in Madang, he emphasized that there was no excuse for public servants from Bogia, Sumkar, and Usino Bundi.

Lau highlighted his office’s efforts to improve infrastructures in these districts.