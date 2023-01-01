CHESHIRE DisABILITY SERVICES- PNG

A unique establishment that aims to provide a standard life for persons with Impairments.

Cheshire DisAbility Services has been in operation since 1965, providing disability inclusion in the country. The centre is currently run by a voluntary board that is made up of heads from various business houses in the country. However, as a non-governmental and charitable organization for persons with disabilities their day-to-day operations and programs are supported through fundraising initiatives, formal private public partnership arrangements with both national and international partners.

Despite these challenges though, the centre continues to provide much needed services to these special people.

General Manager for Cheshire DisAbility Services Benson Hahambu in an interview with EMTV, outlined the inclusive programs they offer.

“As per our strategic plan 2021-2025 we are embarking on 4 key program areas,” he said.

These program areas are Community based, a program that involves inclusive development and rehabilitation for communities within NCD and Central Province, the second program is the inclusive Education and Early Childhood learning, the third program is the Respite Care and Protection Program it is the oldest program and provides respite care services to fulltime residents who were rescued by the centre during the early stages of their lives after being abandoned, neglected or abused by their families and relatives.

Hahambu stated that as an organization they believe that disability and social inclusion is vital for development in the country.

As much as the organization would like to expand their programs to other centres within the country, Programs Support and Operations Officer Tom Sarwon said they are unable to do so because of limited funds.

As a charitable organization they rely on funding to operate, as such the organization has planned three major fundraising drives for 2023.

Their fundraising events are as follows;

CDSIP Golf Tournament- April 2023- this fundraising is for the organization’s fleet replacement to extend their program’s reach. Governor General’s Red Feather Fundraiser in August, 2023- all proceeds will go towards facility maintenance. The final fundraiser is the English Channel Charity Swim in October 2023, this will be for program expansion to Gulf Province, Papua New Guinea.

Since all dates are set and preparations underway, the organization stands hopeful that a good turnout to these fundraisers will assist in the completion of their projects.