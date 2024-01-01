CHEQUE FOR MADANG POLICE FLEETS PRESENTED

By Louis Maingu

Governor for Madang Province Ramsey Pariwa has presented two cheques to the Minister for Police Peter Tsiamalili Jr today to purchase vehicles and dinghies for Madang Police.

Under Madang Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP), Governor Ramsey Pariwa presented a cheque of K2. 1 million to the police minister to purchase 10 police vehicles. Additionally, a K79,000 cheque was presented as well for eight dinghies for the Madang Maritime Police.

Governor Pariwa has mentioned that this cheque presentation would have been done a long time ago but the delay in his intervention to support his provincial police command was due to some administrative issues Within the Provincial Administration.

He added that he appreciates the effort of Madang Provincial Police Commander Robert Baim for his input towards the command and control of the province.

“Last year’s festive season was peaceful and this year’s festive season is exceptional. It’s showing the command and control and the leadership that the PPC is doing now and I am grateful and I’d like to support” Governor Pariwa said.

Minister for Police Peter Tsiamalili Jr upon receiving the two cheques, stated that under the Kina for kina policy, the National Government will also purchase 10 vehicles and four more dinghies, totaling up to 20 vehicles and eight Dinghies for Madang Police.

Minister Tsiamalili said he is grateful on behalf of the police department that the police man and women are better equipped to enhance their policing duties in their province.

Additionally, Acting Police Commissioner Special operation Donald Yamasombi has assured the Madang PPC, Acting Supt. Robert Baim and Governor Pariwa that the vehicles will be ready by January 2025.

“Now that the cheques are presented, we should get the vehicles from Ela Motors come January. And before the Vehicles are released, we will have to dressed them up as police vehicles before release them to Madang” Acting Police Commissioner Yamasombi said.

The Cheque presentation was witnessed by the Assistant Minister for Police Jacob Maki, Assistant Police Commissioner Special operation Donald Yamasombi and PPC Madang Acting Superintendent Robert Baim.