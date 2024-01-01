MINISTER ASSURED FULL SUPPORT TO RECOVER BODIES FROM NORTH COAST AVIATION PLANE CRASH

The PNG Defense Force Minister Dr. Billy Joseph has assured that the PNG Defense Force will remain on the ground until all bodies from the North Coast Aviation plane crash are retrieved and returned to their families.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Defence and its agencies, I would like to give my assurance to the families, friends and colleagues of those lost in the tragic plane crash that PNGDF and other agencies will remain on the ground and will continue its support to the cause until the bodies of their loved ones are retrieved and the crash site is secured for our counterparts to carry out further investigation.” Dr. Joseph said.

While thanking PNGDF members, other agencies and, the local people on site for their efforts and services. “I would like to state. “During this time of bereavement, my thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost. May our Almighty God comfort them at this time,” he said.

Dr, Joseph stated that, PNGDF has been involved in the search and rescue, and now recovery operations involving the North Coast Aviation BN-2 Islander registered P2-SAM that crashed into the Saruwaged mountain range on Sunday, 22nd December 2024.

He said PNGDF dispatched a helicopter on Monday, 23rd December 2024 to join other first responders including Manalos Aviation.

He said attempt made to retrieved the bodies were prolonged due to weather conditions, until Tuesday, 24th December 2024, a successful second attempt was made to winch down a PNGDF personnel and a medic from Manalos Aviation.

Dr. Joseph said, both teams confirmed that there were no survivors with only the pilot’s body being recovered.

On Friday, 27th December 2024, the PNGDF helicopter with crew were able to bring equipment to the crash site and winch down six rescuers including three Long Range Reconnaissance members. Supplies and equipment was also brought to the Landing Zone.

On Saturday, 28th December 2024, the weather cleared allowing for continued recovery operations.

The PNGDF personnel, RPNGC Forensics and AIC investigators are on site with others at the Landing Zone, with a small team back at Sapmanga Airstrip. The aim is for full recovery of all passengers from the crash site.

PNGDF recovery operations will end when this is achieved.