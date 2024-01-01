BABY BORN ON CHRISTMAS NAMED AFTER A GREEN ANGEL

In the early hours of Christmas Day at 03:06 am, the National Ambulance Operations Centre (NAOC) received an emergency call about a woman in labour from Gelegele village in Kokopo, East New Britain.

Ambulance officers Edward Kivung and Newman Vue were dispatched promptly to assist a 32-year-old expectant mother, Lydia, who was experiencing labour pains.

Call takers reassured Lydia that a unit would be sent as soon as it was available. The caller met the ambulance on the roadside and guided the crew to the family home.

Upon arrival, the ambulance team promptly assessed Lydia and transferred her to the ambulance to begin the journey to the hospital. During transport, it became apparent that Lydia’s labour was progressing rapidly, and the crew expertly assisted with the delivery of her baby in the ambulance.

After ensuring Lydia was clinically stable, the crew transported her and her newborn son to the hospital for further care. In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, the family decided to name the baby boy after the ambulance officer who helped deliver him, Newman. Reflecting on the experience, Newman shared, “it is such an honour to have the baby named after me, especially on such a special day.”