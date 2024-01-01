ENB CALLS FOR URGENT SUPERVISOR AND WARD RECORDER LISTINGS

The East New Britain Provincial Census Coordinator, Mr. Gideon Towai has issued a stern reminder to all Local Level Government (LLG) managers and Ward Development Officers (WDOs) to submit their supervisor listings by tomorrow.

This comes as the National Statistical Office (NSO) team prepares to conduct TOT training sessions for the Trainers next week, with the dates yet to be confirmed.

“Due to the limited manpower at the LLGs, we had resolved in our last meeting that LLG managers and WDOs should identify resource persons in their respective wards to act as supervisors,” Mr. Towai explained.

“These individuals should have a strong understanding of the tablets and be highly energetic.”

Furthermore, Mr. Towai emphasized the need for ward recorders to be part and parcel of the Census exercise as they are the ward coordinators according to the NSO coordination structure. LLG managers and WDOs urged to comply and confirm their listings along with their bank details for submission on Wednesday this week.

The recruitment team is actively finalizing the shortlisting process and preparing appointment documents for supervisor roles, pending approval from the Staff Disciplinary committee (SDC).

This comprehensive approach signals a clear commitment to a smooth and successful census operation. With all relevant personnel identified and trained, East New Britain is poised to play a pivotal role in the national census effort.