BSP COMMISSIONS FIRST AGENT ON MANAM

Earlier this week, Bank of South Pacific commissioned its first Cash Agent in Baliau Village on Manam Island located off the coast of Madang Province.

Locals will now save a K100 round trip to Madang Town to access banking services.

BSP Financial Group Limited through its Agency Banking Network extends its banking services to remote areas through existing small businesses that offers Cash Deposits, Withdrawals, Funds Transfers, and Loan Repayments.

BSP Madang Branch Manager Mary Koi said, “accessing banking services involved traveling up to 4 hours to BSP Madang.”

This will now be a thing of the past for the people of Manam Island.

“The commissioning of the Manam Anua Enterprise Limited as a BSP Agent on Manam Island marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible and convenient banking services to all Papua New Guineans,” Mary said.

“Our Madang Branch Team went a step further and conducted Financial Literacy Training to over 500 participants not only from Baliau Village but other neighboring villagers on Manam island. We also assisted open new customers open a BSP Account, process card replacements and register for Mobile Banking. Our team will have processed over 500 applications by the time we wrap up our offsite banking services on Saturday 15th July, 2023. Our Agent on the island, Anua Enterprise Limited will continue to offer customers Cash Deposits, Withdrawals, Funds Transfers, and Loan Repayment services,” Mrs Koi added.

In addition to the Manam Island Agent, BSP has eight (8) other operational Agents in Madang. These Agents, including;

1. Barasi Cash Agent at Divine Word University,

2. Berakah Agri Trading at Malala High School (Bogia Station),

3. Biabi Cash Agent on Karkar Island,

4. Madang Energy Distributors in Madang Town,

5. Migima Trading Cash Agent at Torokina Estate in Madang Town,

6. Rait Kona Solutions Cash Agent in Potsdam Carecentre in Bogia Station, and

7. Sauto Trading Cash Agent at Raikos District.

BSP has 266 active Cash Agents around the country.