BRONCOS STAR REYNOLDS WILL ADVOCATE ON FINANCIAL LITERACY IN SCHOOLS

A team from BSP’s community partner Brisbane Broncos is here in Port Moresby this week to launch the bank’s 2024 Financial Literacy program in selected schools.

BSP Retail General Manager Daniel Faunt welcomes Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy, Skipper Adam Reynolds and other club representatives to Port Moresby.

He explained that BSP partners with Broncos as both organisations share similar core values and community commitments. The partnership has helped reached over 3,000 school- aged children in selected schools through its financial literacy program since 2020.

“Through that love for sports and rugby, we hope to inspire and excite the next generation of leaders to start that financial journey and develop that savings culture while young,” Faunt said.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said the club’s community partnership aligns with BSP’s like the Broncos First Nations Program and Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy programs that targets students.

“The wonderful thing about this trip is we’ve brought our captain Adam Reynolds who students can hear from first-hand about the importance of saving money. It’s an important part of life. We invest a lot of time into our young players back in Brisbane to learn the importance of managing your money and there’s nothing more important for a kid to hear about that than from a legend like Adam Reynolds and hopefully that has a greater impact than someone else delivering it,” Donaghy said.

The team will visit selected schools over the next two days and will make a presentation to the Operation Open Heart Program at the Port Moresby General Hospital as well.