FARMERS IN SEPIK REGION TRAINED

Thirty dedicated government officers, staff of implementing partner organisations and lead farmers in the Sepik region of Papua New Guinea are now equipped with the skills and knowledge to promote more inclusive, business-oriented and sustainable family farming.

The participants attended a Training-of-Trainers (ToT) workshop and learned the Gender Action Learning System (GALS) methodology introduced by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations EU-STREIT PNG Programme.

This methodology encourages building strong, gender-balanced business-oriented family farms.

The workshop, named ‘Farming as a Family Business,’ was held in Maprik, East Sepik Province, and attracted 12 women and 18 men from all six districts of the province.

These 30 participants are now ready to support and advise farmers on gender issues. They will also help train Community Gender Advocates (CGAs), who will become permanent advisers to households in their communities.