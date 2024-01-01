Kimbe Port is one of the deteriorating Ports and not fit for purpose and on par with global industry standards as a result PNG Ports Corporation Limited will upgrade the Port soon following the pre-bid site inspection with potential contractors.

PNG Ports CEO Neill Papenfus, says these contractors were invited to bid for the Marine Package of the Kimbe Port Upgrade Project which is currently in its bid stages.

“The inspection will give the contractors a fair idea of the physical features of the site, scope of work and raise any queries before the bidding period ends,” Neill Papenfus said.

“The Land Package for the Project is currently in the evaluation stage and will follow soon after the awarding of the Marine Package.”

CEO Papenfus acknowledges all stakeholders involved in the planning and implementation of the project, including the Australian Government and its agencies, port services providers, PNG Government Departments in Treasury, Transport, the Conservation Environment Protection Authority, and National Maritime Safety Authority, among others.

The Port will be upgraded using part of the K1.5 billion Australian government funding through Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP).