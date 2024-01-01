BREWERY OPENS SECOND ECO-FRIENDLY PLANT

SP Brewery celebrated another milestone with the official opening of its second state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant at its Lae Brewery recently.

The plant’s design incorporates various eco-friendly features, such as advanced filtration systems and energy-efficient components. These elements enable the brewery to meet regulatory standards and serve as a model for other businesses seeking to enhance their sustainability efforts.

SP Brewery noted to have worked closely with regulatory agencies to ensure compliance with all guidelines, and the plant has been rigorously tested to guarantee its effectiveness and efficiency.

The launching was attended by Morobe Governor Hon. Luther Wenge, representatives from the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Climate Change, Morobe Provincial Government, Water PNG Ltd, Lae City Authority (LCA), Lae Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Conservation Environment Protection Agency (CEPA), Morobe Provincial Liquor License Board, and Staff and Management of SP Brewery.