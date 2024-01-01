PRISONER TO PASTOR

Samantha Solomon

From a prisoner to a pastor, Ellyn Jack spent four and a half years at Bomana Prison outside Port Moresby, before successfully completing her Bible college courses and is now a pastor.

Ellyn completed her studies at Tambul Bible School this year and will now assist her mentor Pastor Simon Kuman by pastoring the female wing at Bomana Prison.

Ellyn Jack from Hela Province was a prisoner at Bomana but she is a preacher now.

Jack has been in the prison for four and half year with her three months old infant.

Whilst being in the prison she had the chance to attend the church program led by Ps Simon Kuman a PNG Bible Church Pastor.

Ellen said she did not know that she will be a preacher one day as she has been rejected in the society and her family.

Upon her release she got a call to be a pastor and was sponsored to the bible school in Tambul in 2022.

She graduated later this year with s diploma in Theology and was given the post of pastoring the female wing of Bomana prison by her Mentor Las Simon Kuman.

Ellen’s first visit to Bomana prison recently was an emotional moment for her female friends in the prison.

She went there as a pastor and not a prisoner. Ellen has two children and her husband has passed on.

Ps Kuman came up with the prison ministry while being a Pastor at Wantok Radio Light back in 2019. His team for the Prison ministry was Hope Behind bars.

He encouraged other prisoners to have faith and get Jesus in your life as God is the only way to freedom and peaceful life on earth.