AIYURA NSOE 47th GRADUATION

By John Mori

The Aiyura National School of Excellence in Eastern Highlands Province held its 47th graduation with a total of 260 grade 12 students graduating today.

The school principal Karl Puluma acknowledged the parents, guardians and teachers for supporting students through this far.

Mr. Puluma said despite the challenges and circumstances they have managed to make it through after 12 years of the education journey and congratulated the students.

“Today we have completed another chapter and have a long pathway to go.” He told the students.

Mr. Puluma urged those students who will be continued into various tertiary institutions to aim high, while he also encouraged those students who will not make it through, not to give up but could seek other formal program and business to pursue dreams and contribute to the nation building.

Mr. Puluma acknowledged the National Government, Provincial Government and other stakeholders for assisting Aiyura National School of excellence with K260, 000 through STEM education that would alleviate school to put up new infrastructure development.

Former prime minister and Ialibu Pangia MP Peter O’Neill who was the the guest of honour congratulate graduated students and urged them to be a good role model in the society as they are the future of this country.

“The country will be in your hands and today we have to set standards and be vigilant.” Mr. O’Neill said.

Mr. O’Neill said, “our country has come a long way after 49 years and today is also the 49th graduation for Aiyura National School of Excellence and we all must collectively working together and embrace for good future of our country.”

He encouraged guardians and parents to continue supporting their students to achieve its goals and dreams.