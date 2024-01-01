AIC PRELIMINARY REPORT ON AIRCRAFT INCIDENT

The Chief Commissioner of the PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) Ms. Maryanne J. announced a Preliminary Report to the serious incident of Air Niugini Limited 737-800 at Jackson’s International Airport on July 23,2024.

The Commission explained, “it is the policy of the AIC to publicly release a preliminary investigation report for each accident or serious incident being investigated,30 days after the occurrence date pursuant to requirements of Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.”

The AIC has established that on the day of the occurrence, as cargo handlers were loading P2- PXB for flight PX 102 to Nadzab, they observed liquid leaking from one of the packages. After further inspection by Air Niugini engineers, they confirmed that it was mercury. The package had seven 330ml containers, filled with mercury and concealed inside an office 3 in 1 printer. The flight was subsequently cancelled and all passengers and crew disembarked. None of the aircraft’s occupants were injured. The aircraft has remained grounded since the date of the occurrence.

The investigation is continuing and will include relevant areas as applicable. The analysis and findings of the investigation, safety actions taken, and any recommendations to address safety concerns will be included in the Final Report.