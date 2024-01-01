NORTH BOUGAINVILLE MP CLARIFIES HER STANCE

MEMBER for North Bougainville, Francesca Semoso, has responded to calls for her to return to the Government.

Ms. Semoso stated that despite allegations about her involvement in the 1997 Sandline Crisis, she will not be returning to the Government benches.

In response to a post circulated on social media, Ms. Semoso said: “I will not move back to the Pangu Pati, I represent a new breed in politics, and I am a woman.”

Ms. Semoso clarified that she would not tolerate such political propaganda and that her stance in the Opposition is unwavering.

“As an elected leader for the people of North Bougainville, I am mandated to be their voice in Parliament, not a representative of the Pangu Party,” she said.

“I was waiting to see what Pangu Pati would say about my position in the Opposition alongside Sir Julius and Sir Chris Haiveta. I don’t care if we are in the same political sphere, my concern is for the people of Bougainville, particularly youths, children, women of Bougainville and PNG.” Ms. Semoso said.

She reiterated her satisfaction with her current position and has no personal issues with Prime Minister James Marape’s government. Ms. Semoso further highlighted that her choice to move was based on her commitment to the people of North Bougainville and Bougainville’s quest for independence.