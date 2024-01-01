COURT REINSTATES SUSPENDED MADANG OPEN MP

(Left) Nelson Kopune, (Right) Bryan Kramer, outside National Court in Waigani.

The member for Madang Open Bryan Kramer has been reinstated to the office after the National Court granted his stay order in Port Moresby.

The National Court has granted a stay application which was filed by Kramer challenging the decision of the leadership tribunal that suspended him for performing his duty as the member for Madang.

Mr. Kramer announced his reinstatement saying that the Waigani National Court ruled in favour his application to stay his suspension and dismissal from office, effectively reinstating him as the Member for Madang Open Electorate until the judicial review proceedings challenging his dismissal are fully heard and determined.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to my legal team, particularly Mr. Nelson Kopune, who successfully presented my application, and Mr. Nemo Yalo, whose diligent efforts in my earlier Supreme Court appeal enabled this case to be reconsidered by the National Court,” Kramer said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the countless individuals from across the country, especially those from his Madang District, for their unwavering support and prayers during this challenging period.

“I am overwhelmed by your kindness and solidarity,” Kramer said.

“As I return to office, my immediate priority will be addressing the challenges facing Madang and working diligently to restore order and progress in our community,” he said.

Kramer was sworn into office as the Member for Madang in August 2022 but less than 30 days later, in September 2022, he was suspended, and in May 2023, he was subsequently dismissed from office.

“Having been out of office for nearly two years, I am eager to resume my duties and serve the people of Madang once again,” concluded Kramer.