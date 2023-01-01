ACADEMIC YEAR & PIE PROGRAM LAUNCHED IN SANDAUN

By Lindy Suharupa

Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro flanked by Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra and National Department of Education officials and representatives from the Australian High Commission including Australian High Commission First Secretary Education & Leadership Mr Marlon Butler have all gathered to officially launch the 2023 Academic Year and launch the Partnerships for Improving Education (PIE) in Sandaun Province.

Dapu Primary School is the host school while students from other schools including Damili Primary School, Vanimo Primary School, Baro Primary School, Don Bosco and Vanimo Secondary Schools are all present here to witness the launch.

Under the Partnership for Improving Education or PIE, the Australian Government’s number one goal is to ensure every child is going through the education system to receive necessary support to successfully complete Grade 12.

The National Department of Education will achieve this through promoting quality education and training for all.