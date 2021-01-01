ABG President responds to news article

The Autonomous Bougainville Government and the people of Bougainville are not involved in any secret plot to overthrow the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare says ABG President Ishmael Toroama.

Responding to a headline article published by one of the dailies, Toroama says Bougainville has and will maintain a neutral stance in the conflict in the Solomon Islands.

He added the ABG has not sanctioned any support to the factions in the Solomon Islands nor alleged involvement of para military groups.

Toroama says the Bougainville Peace Agreement also forbids Bougainville to engage in any foreign relations which can jeopardise the region’s political aspirations.

The president also cautioned the national press from sensationalizing issues that concern national security and foreign relations.