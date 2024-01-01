ABEL APPOINTED AMBASSADOR OF HANDS OF RESCUE (THOR)

Former Deputy Prime Minister and a long-time advocate for rural health services Charles Abel, has been appointed as the official Ambassador of Hands of Rescue (THOR), the renowned flying doctor service dedicated to maternal and child health in Papua New Guinea’s most remote areas.

In his role as Ambassador, Mr. Abel will lend his voice and influence to further the organisation’s life-saving work.

“A critical area of need in our country is rural health services, due to our scattered population, often in isolated areas,” said Mr. Abel.

“In my former capacity as the Minister for Planning, I supported innovative solutions with strategic partners like YWAM Medical Ships and THOR to extend health services the last mile. THOR has been pivotal in bridging gaps in healthcare by delivering essential services where they are needed most.” he said.

It is noted that under the leadership of the founder for Hands of Rescue Dr Barry Kirby and Sr Kila Dobbo, the organisation has transformed healthcare delivery in isolated regions, saving countless lives through its emergency medical services, particularly focusing on obstetric care and medical evacuations.

Dr Barry Kirby and his dedicated team have worked alongside provincial health authorities, local communities, and international supporters to provide emergency medical evacuations, often using sea planes to reach patients in remote regions.

“Such people that dedicate their lives to alleviating the suffering of our people are heroes, and I am proud to play my small part as Patron to this wonderful cause,” Charles Abel added.

Dr. Kirby expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are honoured to have Charles Abel as our Ambassador. His commitment to PNG’s rural health services aligns with our mission, and his leadership will help us amplify our efforts to provide critical healthcare to the most vulnerable.”

This appointment builds on Mr. Abel’s history of supporting rural health in PNG, as well as his advocacy across other sectors in his former roles as Minister of Planning, Treasurer, and Chair of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Gender-Based Violence (GBV). His involvement with Hands of Rescue continues his legacy of service to Papua New Guinea.