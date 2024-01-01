LAIAGAM LAW AND ORDER AWARENESS DRIVE

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Lyumbain Socio- Economic Community Development Foundation Inc of Lagaip District in Enga Province has successfully conducted a four-month intensive community law and order awareness drive that will wind down towards the end of this week.

Community Spokesman Rodney Watanikam explained that the four-month intensive community Law and Order Awareness Drive would be concluded on Friday October 04, 2024.

“This is a community initiative taken by the Lyumbain Socio-economic Community Development Foundation Inc here in Laiagam. The Awareness Drive has been a successful community based initiative which the community is taking full responsibility in maintaining Law and Order and addressing lawlessness,” Watanikam said.

The conclusion of the four months’ law and order awareness program will see the Provincial Police Commander and Deputy State of Emergency Controller Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa address the community members along with other important law and order officials from the Enga Provincial Government.

The Lyumbain Socio-Economic Community Development Foundation Inc is made up of several major clans living in and around the Laiagam District Headquarters of the new Lagaip District.