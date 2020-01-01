Minister Raminai thanks PM for Cabinet position

Share the News











Member for Kagua-Erave, Wesley Raminai, in a statement thanked Prime Minister, James Marape, for appointing him with the Ministerial responsibility over Higher Education and Sports.

“It has been such a long time since the people of Kagua-Erave have had the honour and privilege of having their MP serve in the highest decision-making body of executive government.

“I’m humbled by the confidence shown by PM Marape in selecting me over many of my equally capable colleagues to serve in this high office.” Said Minister Raminai.

With COVID-19 wrecking the economy this year and causing disruption to the operations of many tertiary and technical institutions and sporting programs being cancelled or reduced, Raminai added that responsibilities over Higher Education and Sports would be challenging, especially as the pandemic persists.

Over the coming days, Raminai will be consulting with experts within the Department of Higher Education on the status of the Marape Government’s policy interventions in the tertiary institutions.

The Minister will be briefed on the HELP program, an initiative of the Marape Government to ensure students have access to affordable loans to finance their studies.

He will also be meeting with heads of each of the nation’s universities and tertiary institutions, to ascertain their challenges and needs and what can be addressed by the government.

In sports, he will also be receiving a briefing on whether competitions return to normal next year with venues fully opened to spectators, or whether there will be restrictions.

“I know all the different sporting codes have come up with a plan for how they will run their competitions next year. What we need is a coordinated approach so the government is well aware and happy that these plans take into account the health and well-being of everyone, especially with the pandemic not going away soon.”