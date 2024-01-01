WORLD MANGROVE DAY CELEBRATIONS

Picture of students engage in various activities to commemorate the World Environment Day. SUPPLIED PICTURE.

Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) across all Library Learning Centers have celebrated the World Mangrove Day Mini environmental scientists at work.

According to Buk bilong Pikinini the celebrations is to learn about the importance of mangroves for ecosystems which the students engaged in a mixture of learning and fun activities like true environmental scientists.

They have also discovered how mangroves protect the shore, provide homes for many sea animals, and help maintain a healthy balance in the oceans.

Meanwhile in other Library Learning Centers, the children enjoyed coloring pictures describing mangrove forests and watching videos.

A first activity at BbP’s Pari village Library Learning Centre was for the children to visit and study the mangrove saplings planted with Steamships Trading Company, Coast Care and TNC teams last year.

The small trees are now thriving and have grown substantially. The children were able to observe fish and other marine life around the mangrove roots and inspect the healthy trees with their magnifying glasses. Villagers expressed a gratitude for the planting as these trees will now attract tuna and other fish to the shore.

The significance of mangrove conservation was highlighted throughout the event.

Children not only learned about ecological concepts but also actively participated in nurturing their local environment. Through hands-on activities like using tiny spades to explore the sandy shores, they developed a deeper appreciation for the delicate balance of nature.

The day was dedicated to teaching children the importance of caring for mangroves and their immediate environments.