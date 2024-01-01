GREEN FINANCE CENTER 4th MEETING

Picture of the participants of the meeting. SUPPLIED PICTURE

The Green Finance Centre hosts its Fourth Technical Working Group Meeting has identified five priority sectors to focus on.

Under the new Green Taxonomy classification system for tracking lending in banking and financial sector in PNG.

This system will work towards green and sustainable activities that support the government’s climate mitigation and adaptation objective to address the impacts of climate change in the country.

The members also discussed the progress, risks, partnerships, opportunities and offering necessary advice on preparing for green loan activities.

Bank of Papua New Guinea’s Assistant Governor and Chairperson for Inclusive Green Finance Project (IGFP) Steering Committee, Mr. George Awap emphasized the importance of the Green Finance initiatives.

He said the need for collaboration and participation from all sectors to create inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient financial sector in Papua New Guinea.

The meeting saw participants from representatives across key sectors of government departments, financial institutions, bilateral and multilateral partners, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and private sector entities.